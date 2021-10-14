Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

RUTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

RUTH opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

