Rupert Sanderson Sells 14,800 Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) insider Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £49,580 ($64,776.59).

Shares of Good Energy Group stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Thursday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.12). 14,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,350. The firm has a market cap of £52.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. Good Energy Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 332.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.22%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research report on Monday.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

