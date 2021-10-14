Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading Down 34.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00120012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00075574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,149.59 or 1.00286592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.90 or 0.06232645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

