RPS Group (LON:RPS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

RPS stock opened at GBX 129.21 ($1.69) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.89. RPS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The company has a market cap of £358.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53.

In related news, insider John Douglas acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

About RPS Group

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.