Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to $136.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $146.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.32.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.56. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.