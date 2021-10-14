Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.