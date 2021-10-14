ROCKWOOL International A/S’s (RKWBF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

ROCKWOOL International A/S stock opened at $531.25 on Wednesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $346.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.08.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

