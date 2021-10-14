Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.