Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin Buys 1,300 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 4,814 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,798.60.

On Thursday, August 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 1,193 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,643.14.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

