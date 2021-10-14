Rhea J. Posedel Sells 24,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 24,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of AEHR stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $500.92 million, a P/E ratio of -227.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
