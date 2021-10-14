Rhea J. Posedel Sells 24,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 24,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $500.92 million, a P/E ratio of -227.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

