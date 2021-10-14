RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $730.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $730.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.
RH stock opened at $638.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $683.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
