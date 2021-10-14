RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $730.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $730.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

RH stock opened at $638.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $683.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

