Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 54,673 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.

NYSE RVLV traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 616,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,096. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

