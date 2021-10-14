Reviewing Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) & Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

This table compares Fidus Investment and Bridge Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $85.12 million 5.04 $31.23 million $1.55 11.32 Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 1.84 $146.92 million N/A N/A

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fidus Investment and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Fidus Investment currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.62%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 97.58% 10.19% 5.21% Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Bridge Investment Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seek

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.