Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

