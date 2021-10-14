ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich Sells 3,660 Shares

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $10,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Stankovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Thomas Stankovich sold 48,366 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $139,777.74.

On Monday, August 30th, Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSLS opened at $2.83 on Thursday. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 776.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSLS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

