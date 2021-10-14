Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.63.

Shares of PNC opened at $201.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $204.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.76. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.