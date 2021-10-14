Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $11.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.55. 855,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

