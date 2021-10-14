Repsol’s (REPYY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REPYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.55.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

