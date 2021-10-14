Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of RPTX opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $742.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $244,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $227,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

