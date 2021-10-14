Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.