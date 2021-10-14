Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

