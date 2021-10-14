Reinvent Technology Partners Y Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,940 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,359% compared to the typical volume of 133 put options.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTPY. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $59,339,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $39,560,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $24,368,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,088,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,780,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

