REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.41. 4,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 424,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 10.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 1,067.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after purchasing an additional 899,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

