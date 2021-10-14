REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.15. REE Automotive shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 1,062 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other REE Automotive news, insider David Weisburd purchased 123,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $739,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Thomas acquired 161,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.