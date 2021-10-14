RedHill Biopharma’s (RDHL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDHL. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

RDHL stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $224.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

