Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Trading 1.5% Higher

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) shares traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.39. 83,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 54,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $45.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -1.07.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

