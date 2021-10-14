Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RGSEQ remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Real Goods Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc provides solar energy systems to homeowners, and commercial building owners. It offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. The firm operates through three segments: Solar Division, POWERHOUSE and Other.

