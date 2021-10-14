Raymond James Raises Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$11.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SSL. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.16.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.15.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

