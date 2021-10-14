Raymond James Cuts Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $2,000.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,176.86.

Cable One stock opened at $1,734.47 on Monday. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,955.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,873.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $129,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cable One by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cable One by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

