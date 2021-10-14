Raymond James Begins Coverage on Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $278.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $238,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Masimo by 18.2% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Masimo by 195.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

