Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.95

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 5820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTLR. Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 601,417 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 348,240 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

