Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Major Shareholder Sells $197,980.08 in Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $197,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $273,043.26.

RAIN stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 77,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,237. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAIN. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $12,432,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

