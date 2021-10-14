Quiztok (QTCON) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $21.76 million and $6.76 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

