Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $2.60 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Penumbra by 6.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Penumbra by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $263.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.67, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,951 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

