Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $2.28 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

