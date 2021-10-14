Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 9,687 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after acquiring an additional 251,784 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 229,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.26. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.