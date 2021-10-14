Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Niu Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIU. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

