Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 123,581 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,412 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.