Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.84 Million in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $84.10 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $87.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

