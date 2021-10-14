Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.36 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 237,054 shares during the period.

VYMI opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

