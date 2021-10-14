Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 20,361 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARW opened at $114.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.17.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

