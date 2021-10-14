Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Update

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 67,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of QFTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 100,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,228. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFTA. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

