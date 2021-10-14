Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Up to $41.27

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $46.88. Quanterix shares last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 4,470 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $836,540. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

