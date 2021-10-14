Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $296.85 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for $296.85 or 0.00515773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $3.58 billion and approximately $66.65 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000961 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.36 or 0.01029205 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

