QUALCOMM Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

QUALCOMM has raised its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $125.04 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $141.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

