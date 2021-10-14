QS Investors LLC Purchases 16,247 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 64.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.