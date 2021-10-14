QS Investors LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,215 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

