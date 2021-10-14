QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

