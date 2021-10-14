QS Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 142,784 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 39.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 212.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 409,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

