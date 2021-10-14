QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.29

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.29 and traded as low as $36.10. QNB shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 508 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $128.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.53.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

