QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading Up 3.7%

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI) was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

About QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

QDM International, Inc provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

